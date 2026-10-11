‘Saving Private Gyan’: Vijay Varma lends his support for anti-CEC protests with sarcastic dig, Huma Qureshi says peaceful dissent is not a crime
Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Huma Qureshi voiced support for protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Vijay Varma on Delhi protest
Actor Vijay Varma took to Instagram to take a sarcastic dig, questioning the support for Gyanesh Kumar. He shared a photo of the Chief Election Commissioner with the words, "The face of free and fair election." Another tagline read, "Saving private gyan", a reference to the Hollywood classic Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks, which follows a mission to rescue an American paratrooper during World War II.
Vijay captioned the post, 'Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost🙏🏻."
Deep Dive
Huma Qureshi speaks out against detaining protesters
Huma Qureshi also expressed her displeasure at the detention of protesters, emphasising their right to peaceful demonstration and accountability. She wrote, "We are the world's largest democracy. The right to peaceful protest and the demand for accountability are fundamental democratic rights, not favours granted by those in power. Peaceful dissent is not a crime. Asking questions is not a crime. Demanding accountability is not a crime. A democracy must allow its citizens to raise their voices without fear of intimidation or harassment. Suppressing peaceful protest undermines the very values we claim to uphold."
She added, "Let me be clear: I stand with no political party or individual. I stand with citizens demanding accountability, with peaceful protesters, and with every Indian exercising their democratic right to dissent. My love for this country is precisely why I cannot remain silent. I know speaking up may invite abuse, personal attacks, scrutiny of my finances, or professional consequences. So be it. I have nothing to hide, nothing to apologise for, and no need to prove my patriotism."
She concluded, "Patriotism is not blind silence. Democracy is not blind obedience. And dissent is not anti- national. The world is watching. We must do better. Jai Hind."
About protest in Delhi
The protests in Delhi saw large-scale detentions, with CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, and other demonstrators taken into custody as police tightened security around the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar. However, the detainees were later released. Delhi, however, continued to see protest on Sunday. Besides, AISA president Neha Bora wa also detained at Connaught Place by the Delhi police.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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