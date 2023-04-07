When Karan Johar told Deepika Padukone that Anushka Sharma wasn't her friend

Filmmaker Karan Johar once asked Deepika Padukone about those she has been friendly in the film industry. Deepika who had joined Karan on his chat show Koffee With Karan with Priyanka Chopra, took Anushka Sharma's name and left him in disbelief. The old excerpt from the show episode has resurfaced online and fans don't look happy about it. Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar's old video with Anushka Sharma When Deepika Padukone said she's friendly with Anushka Sharma.

The episode of Karan Johar's show dates back to 2013 when Deepika Padukone joined him with Priyanka Chopra. During the conversation, Deepika tells Karan, “It's a perception that actors can't get along.” Replying to her, Karan says, "Really who else have you got along with

?"Deepika tells him she has been ‘friendly’ with Anushka and Katrina Kaif.

Karan quips, “You are friendly with Anushka, sorry I really choked on that. Sorry you are friendly with who?” “Okay in my head I am…I know…” says Deepika. Interrupting her, Karan says, "If you think you are Anushka Sharma’s friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.” He leaves Deepika stunned on the show. In the show, Karan also asked Deepika if she felt bad when he called her a ‘non-performer’ with her earlier work and she denied it.

Karan moves to Priyanka about her ‘daddy’s little girl' tattoo. Using it as a reference, he asks Deepika about her ‘RK’ tattoo. She had it on her neck while dating Ranbir Kapoor. “It's there Karan,” she tells him while laughing. “Can I slap him please?” Deepika jokingly asked Priyanka who replied, “Somebody must!”

Soon after the video arrived on Reddit, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “Felt bad for dp, but this is what the show is all about.” “Only srk and few others can shut him up , otherwise he is big bully lol,” added another one. One more said, “Karan wouldn't dare to say this to Deepika's face today.”

Karan Johar returned for the seventh season of his chat show las year. Both Priyanka and Deepika were not seen as guests on the show. It streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and featured celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

