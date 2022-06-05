When Priyanka Chopra described her perfect man: 'Shah Rukh Khan's charisma, Salman Khan's looks, Ajay Devgn's intensity'

Priyanka Chopra once listed the qualities that she believes the perfect man has and the list mentioned Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. She listed down the qualities of a perfect man while talking to Simi Garewal in a 2006 interview. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise in Vegas, fans call her ‘a supportive wife’.)

Asked to share what makes a perfect man, Priyanka told Simi, "The charisma of Shah Rukh Khan, the vulnerability of Hrithik Roshan. I see him as very vulnerable. The spunkiness of Abhishek Bachchan, the looks of Salman Khan, the intensity of Ajay Devgn, earnesty of Aamir Khan. I think I am a big fan of Shah Rukh. So it is completely biased and I will say it is "

Opening up on her idea of romance, Priyanka had said, "Mills and Boons. I know it is terrible but I am the mushiest, I fall for the cheesiest lines in the world. My cousins are always like 'how can you fall for it, they are just out of a book' and I am like 'I know but they come with so much of sincerity'. The guy just has to be mushy and I am all melted."

However, she added, "But it has to be original. Beyond flowers, chocolates, candle-lit dinners but he still has to say and mean those things that make your heart melt. Things like 'I can get you the stars and the moon' I won't believe him but it feels good in the moment. "

She had also expressed hopes of finding her true love someday. "I believe in love so much where I know it will happen to me one day when I will not see beyond this person and that's when I will just go for it."

Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year.

