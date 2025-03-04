Drive to Survive Season 7: Inside scoop into Formula 1 racing drama

The popular Netflix series Drive to Survive returns for a new season on Netflix on 7 March, 2025. With unheard-of access to the paddock, Drive to Survive documents the heartbreaks, victories, and drama that make Formula 1 a world-renowned sport. From off-track mishaps and mid-season upheavals to revitalised teams and intense personality clashes, Season 7 offers an inside look at some of the 2024 season's most significant events.(X/@Netflix)

Season 7 provides an inside look at some of the most important events of the 2024 season, from off-track incidents and mid-season upheavals to revitalised teams and fierce personality confrontations.

Last week's pre-season testing in Bahrain has already stoked excitement for what is expected to be a spectacular 2025 campaign. Max Verstappen is the reigning champion, but Lando Norris is the front-runner, and Lewis Hamilton, a fellow Brit, is vying for the championship following his spectacular Ferrari move.

Netflix released the new series' trailer following the conclusion of Formula One testing last week. Naturally, it hinted to all of the major talking points from the 2024 season, in which McLaren overtook Red Bull for the team's championship but Verstappen kept his drivers' crown.

Also read: Netflix scores Natalie Portman’s steamy rom-com in massive $55M deal

The heads of the two groups got into a heated argument, and the trailer suggests that there would be more confrontations between them. "We'll see if we can get him to crack," McLaren CEO Zak Brown is heard saying on the phone to someone. It's unclear if this is a reference to Red Bull CEO Christian Horner.

The program will explore the backstage chaos that surrounded Red Bull in the initial weeks and months of the campaign, with a female team member accusing Horner of inappropriate conduct. After an independent KC examined the case and again on appeal, he rejected the allegation and the accusation against him was dropped.

Additionally, it will feature intra-team drama, which was most evident at Alpine when the Monaco Grand Prix went south. In Monte Carlo, Esteban Ocon collided with teammate Pierre Gasly, which led to the latter's departure at the conclusion of the season. The teaser features video of the confrontation.

Also read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

Despite their separate departure from the sport, fan favourites Guenther Steiner and Daniel Ricciardo also make an appearance. Additionally, episode five of the new series, which centres on Charles Leclerc finally realising his childhood ambition of winning his home race in Monaco, will excite Ferrari fans.

This year's drivers and team principals:

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz Jr., Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Jack Doohan, Toto Wolff, Zak Brown, Christian Horner, Fred Vasseur, James Vowles and Flavio Briatore.