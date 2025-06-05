DDG accuses Halle Bailey of being ‘psychological risk’ to son Halo in new restraining order citing ‘self-harm’

DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, has sought a domestic violence restraining order against Halle Bailey. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old filed a motion to request an emergency hearing, asking the court to block the Little Mermaid star's international travel with their 17-month-old son, Halo, People reported. DDG accuses Halle Bailey of being a 'risk' to their son Halo in his restraining order request(Just Jared)

DDG makes serious allegations against ex Halle Bailey, seeks to block her international travel with son Halo

In court documents obtained by the outlet, DDG alleged that Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.”

In the filing made at the Los Angeles Superior Court, the rapper's legal team asked the judge to prohibit the 25-year-old actress from travelling to Italy, arguing that his son would be without any “emergency intervention mechanisms” overseas.

The Hood Melody rapper further alleged that Bailey “routinely used emotional coercion and manipulation to exert her control over me, often threatening me by using self-harm or ending her life” throughout their nearly three-year relationship, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

DDG claimed that when The Color Purple star was pregnant in 2023, she “threatened me by demanding that we reconcile, or she would go through with the abortion.” The same year, Bailey allegedly “threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm.”

“Given these threats to self-harm. I believe the Petitioner is a threat to our son's safety such that she should not be allowed to take Halo out of the country to Italy for a period of two months,” DDG added in his filing.

The Pink Dreads rapper made these serious allegations against his ex-girlfriend weeks after she was granted temporary physical and legal custody of their toddler.

In her restraining order, Bailey alleged that “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” per Associated Press.

Detailing a January incident, she claimed that DDG repeatedly called her a “b***h” while she was trying to strap Halo inside their car seat. “The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” she went on in the legal documents obtained by the outlet.

“We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” Bailey added.