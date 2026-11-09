Denis Villeneuve almost announces next James Bond actor's identity, stops short of revealing name

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve playfully teased the identity of the actor who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond during his acceptance speech at the LACMA Art Film Gala. Villeneuve was honoured alongside artist Vija Celmins at the 15th edition of the gala, held in Los Angeles on Saturday. Canadian film director Denis Villeneuve attends the 15th annual LACMA Art and Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, on November 7, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (AFP)

Denis Villeneuve teases the next James Bond The director joked that he would announce the next 007 with the "blessing" of his new partners at Amazon, before abruptly stopping himself. "To express my gratitude with the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I will reveal to you tonight who will be the next James Bond," Villeneuve began. "The actor who will play the next James Bond is…… and I will stop right now because Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack. Thank you very much," he said.

Earlier in the evening, during an interaction with Variety, the Dune director politely declined to comment on the casting, saying he was enjoying the search for the next James Bond. "I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinized," Villeneuve said. "I would just say that I'm having a great time," he added.

Who is the next James Bond? The casting for the next 007 has generated considerable speculation, with actors Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden among those reportedly linked to play the iconic spy. Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are also said to be in the mix and have screen-tested for the coveted role.

The upcoming film will be the first instalment in the franchise since Daniel Craig's final appearance as the spy in 2021's No Time to Die.