In 2011, Denzel Washington donated $2.25 million for Fordham theater education, endowing a chair and an undergraduate scholarship

Denzel Washington's interest in acting developed during his time as a student at Fordham University, where a professor encouraged him to recognize his potential. Years later, the award-winning actor supported the university's theater program, helping provide professional instruction and financial assistance for students pursuing the performing arts. Denzel Washington donated $2.25 million to Fordham in 2011, funding an endowed theater chair and a scholarship for an undergraduate theater major. Inspired by the mentorship he received as a student, the gift supports professional instruction and financial assistance for future performers. (Wikimedia Commons)

Washington graduated from Fordham College at Lincoln Center in 1977. He initially studied journalism but became interested in theater after participating in student productions. Robinson Stone, a professor and former actor who mentored him at Fordham, played an important role in encouraging him to pursue acting. In 2011, Washington directed a $2.25 million gift toward the university's theater education program, including $2 million for an endowed chair and $250,000 for an undergraduate scholarship, as detailed in Fordham News.

An endowed chair for theater education The $2 million portion of the donation established the Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre. Actress Phylicia Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show and won a Tony Award for her stage work, became the chair's inaugural holder in 2011. The appointment brought an experienced performer into Fordham's theater program, allowing students to learn from an established artist.

Rashad won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for portraying Lena Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun. She also directed August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean at Seattle Repertory Theatre. Her experience across stage and screen provided a professional perspective that could complement students' academic training in performance, character development, and collaboration.

Rashad was the first artist to hold the endowed chair, which has since been associated with other established performers and theater professionals. The position was designed to connect students with experienced practitioners, extending their learning beyond classroom instruction.

Washington's own experience at Fordham helps explain the significance of mentorship in his gift. Stone encouraged him when he was a student and helped him recognize his potential as an actor. By funding an endowed faculty position, Washington supported a teaching resource through which other students could receive guidance from accomplished professionals.