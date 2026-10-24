In 2014, DiCaprio pledged $7 million for the ocean; by 2015, his foundation gave over $4 million to ocean projects, with reserve work in four regions

A pledge does not become action until the money is distributed. The U.S. State Department issued an update on the promises made at the 2014 conference in a fact sheet dated October 5, 2015. It says the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation awarded over $4 million in 2015 to new ocean conservation projects around the globe. The foundation worked with key partners to create new large-scale marine reserves in four regions: the South Pacific, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic , and Antarctica. It also supported efforts to stop the trade and overfishing of endangered sharks. It also worked with partners in Indonesia and Somalia to help local communities protect their coastal waters.

Before becoming an actor, DiCaprio wanted to be a marine biologist. He said it in his speech, and the TIME page includes a transcript of it. He told the audience he was fascinated by the ocean from a young age and described himself as an avid diver. He said the Great Barrier Reef, where he first dived about 20 years ago, was by then filled with bleached coral and big dead zones. He went to Cocos Island in Costa Rica and saw illegal fishing boats entering the waters of one of the few shark sanctuaries in the world. Describing weak enforcement across the oceans, he put it bluntly: “It’s the Wild West on the high seas.”

On June 17, 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio stepped up at the U.S. State Department’s “Our Ocean” conference and made a big promise. According to TIME’s report on the event , he pledged to donate $7 million through his foundation for ocean conservation over the next two years. The money was intended for groups and communities establishing marine reserves. It was a single speech on a single day, but it built on earlier giving by his foundation and showed what can happen when celebrity attention meets scientific work.

What is a marine reserve, and does it work? A marine protected area is like a park, but underwater. Fishing is restricted in some protected areas. In others, it is totally banned, and these are called no-take marine reserves. In a 2018 article in the ICES Journal of Marine Science, scientists Enric Sala and Sylvaine Giakoumi make a strong case for them. The pair argue that no-take reserves allow fish populations to recover and ecosystems to become more complex and resilient. But they sound a note of caution: reserves are not the answer to all the ocean’s problems.

The authors also highlight a big gap. By March 2017, only about 3.5% of the ocean was in protected areas, and only 1.6% was in strongly protected, no-take areas. That has changed since. In April 2026, IUCN and UNEP-WCMC reported that 10.01% of the ocean was officially designated within protected and conserved areas, a broader measure than the 2017 figure because it also counts areas that allow sustainable use. The UN High Seas Treaty also came into force in January 2026, and governments have committed to conserving 30% of Earth’s land and seas by 2030, so the push for more reserves still matters.

Why the timing mattered Earlier in 2014, DiCaprio’s foundation gave a $3 million grant to the ocean group Oceana, TIME notes. On the day of his speech, it was revealed that President Obama would significantly expand marine sanctuary protections in the Pacific Ocean. DiCaprio praised the work but said governments need to do more. In his view, fragile ocean areas are being destroyed because enforcement is weak and countries do not cooperate enough. He did not claim that money alone would solve the problem.