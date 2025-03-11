Jennifer Garner's boyfriend back with ex-wife after Ben Affleck hug? New pics surface

The Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez saga seems to be going in circles day in and day out. A week ago, Ben Affleck was spotted hugging his ex-wife and Daredevil co-star at their son Samuel’s paintball birthday party. The incident instantly prompted reports of JLo feeling “betrayed” by their closeness. Following up on that end, paparazzi recently caught Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, reuniting with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell. Ex-Couple John Miller and Caroline Campbell also share a co-parenting relationship like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

On March 10 afternoon (PDT), TMZ reported that the businessman and musician exes were seen boarding the same car on Sunday.

John Miller and Caroline Campbell seen together after Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's hug

It remains unclear why Miller and Campbell are suddenly back on the same team. Presumably, there's nothing to worry about, especially since they share a co-parenting relationship, too. Moreover, sources previously insisted that neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben Affleck is playing any part in fuelling any rekindling rumours despite the recent intimate moment with Affleck.

She and The Accountant 2 star have equally played a part in each other’s lives even after they announced their split in 2015 after a decade-long marriage. Sharing three children, daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel Garner, the famous exes have retained their positive co-parenting relationship all these years.

What do we know about Jennifer Garner's BF John Miller and his ex-wife's relationship

On the flip side, the Elektra star has been romantically linked to John Miller since 2018, the year she finalised her divorce from Ben. Similarly, Garner’s boyfriend and his ex-wife, Caroline, also settled their divorce in 2018 after filing for it in 2014.

According to court documents previously obtained by US Weekly, they share joint custody of their two children. Miller was asked to pay child support but Campbell did not receive spousal support. The violinist and the CaliGroup exec were married for 13 years until a judge signed off on their divorce papers in November 2018.

Back in 2018, the former spouse of Jennifer's boyfriend was taken aback after learning about her divorce online. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she conveyed her dumbfounded reaction: "Performed tonight in Texas with the always incredible and charismatic @chrisbottimusic and oh, apparently my divorce is finalised… I just found out on the internet.. Lol!! Tomorrow night we play Dallas – can’t wait!!”

John Miller and Jennifer Garner are still together

As mentioned earlier, Miller and Campbell are also co-parents like Garner and Affleck, which may require them to come together for the family now and then. So far, TMZ’s sources claim that the whole blended family is making things work on either end. John and his ex-wife are not believed to be romantically intertwined. Meanwhile, he and the Family Switch actress are still very much together.