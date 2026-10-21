Justin Bieber ex, model Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after giving birth

Australian model Sahara Ray, who was previously linked to pop star Justin Bieber, has died at 34. Her death comes months after she became a mother and welcomed her daughter, Snow. Model Sahara Ray welcomed her baby daughter just a few months ago.

Ray’s family confirmed the news to TMZ on Monday. She died in a hospital with her loved ones by her side. No cause of death has been disclosed so far.

The model had previously opened up about a serious health setback. In April 2024, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, Page Six reported. The condition had left her partially paralysed and unable to walk for some time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome can cause symptoms ranging from numbness and muscle weakness to paralysis in severe cases.

Friends pay tribute to Sahara Ray Following the news of her death, friends and fans remembered Ray on social media. Her friend Becky Hearn posted old photographs of the two together, paying tribute to the model’s warmth and kindness.

“Sahara, a pure one with a very big heart,” Hearn wrote. “My heart is broken for you and your family. Rest in peace.”

Model welcomed daughter Snow in January Ray became a mother in January, when she welcomed her daughter, Snow. Shortly before giving birth, she shared an update with her followers, expressing both excitement and nervousness about the arrival of her baby.

“Wish me luck. I get induced today at 8 p.m. So excited, so nervous,” she wrote.

She later introduced Snow to her social media followers in April, posting a video of the two spending time together with the caption, “Baby snow hallelujah.”

Her daughter also featured in Ray’s final social media post, shared in July. Posting pictures of Snow, she wrote, “My whole heart baby Snow.”