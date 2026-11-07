Los Angeles, Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have thrown their hats in the ring to play the next James Bond, with the two British stars reportedly among those who have screen-tested for the coveted role of the iconic fictional spy. Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult among contenders for next James Bond role

The casting process for the 26th James Bond film has generated considerable speculation, with several British actors being linked to the role after Daniel Craig's 15-year run as 007 came to an end, reported Variety.

Pattinson, best known for playing Batman in DC Studios' superhero franchise, has also featured in the "Twilight" and "Harry Potter" film series. He will next be seen in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three".

Hoult, meanwhile, played Lex Luthor in DC's "Superman" films and featured in the "X-Men" prequel trilogy. His upcoming projects include Amazon MGM Studios' "How to Rob a Bank", which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 13.

The next Bond film will be directed by Villeneuve, who was brought on board by Amazon MGM Studios last year. "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the next instalment of the long-running franchise, with casting emerging as one of the key developments ahead of the film's production.

Other actors whose names have featured in speculation around the role include Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden.

Singer-actor Harry Styles has also reportedly held discussions about playing Bond, while Theo James is said to remain in contention.

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has publicly backed Turner for the role, while Gary Oldman has supported his "Slow Horses" co-star Lowden.

Oldman has also claimed that the next actor to play Bond has already been selected, although no official casting announcement has been made.

Craig portrayed the British secret agent across five films, beginning with "Casino Royale" in 2006 and concluding with "No Time to Die" in 2021.

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