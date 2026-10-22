Tom Cruise to receive AFI Life Achievement Award for his contribution to cinema

In a statement, Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees said, “Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together. That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world.”

Tom Cruise will receive the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award. It was announced by the American Film Institute Board of Trustees. The award will be presented to the Mission: Impossible star during a gala tribute at the Dolby Theatre in in Los Angeles on April 24, 2027, the AFI Board of Trustees announced on Wednesday.

Tom Cruise is one of the most recognisable stars in the world, with a career spanning more than five decades as an actor and producer. Some of his films include Top Gun, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, Minority Report, The Last Samurai and the Mission: Impossible franchise. He also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, and for Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia. He was also nominated as a producer for Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick at the 2022 Oscars.

In 2025, he received an honorary Oscar at the Academy's Governors Awards in recognition of his contributions to cinema.

Some of the past recipients of this honour include Eddie Murphy, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington and George Clooney.