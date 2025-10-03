Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

I got typecast after playing villain opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter: Rishabh Swahney

ByRohit Bhatnagar
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 12:42 pm IST

Rishabh Swahney received rave response for his performance in Fighter. 

Rishabh Sawhney, who just returned to India sometime back after stamping himself globally at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with his film Echoes of Valour feels that doing an Indie film was his personal decision. However, the actor is not afraid of being typecast but he felt his debut in Fighter might lead to it.

Rishabh experimented with his looks to play an evil terrorist in Fighter
Rishabh experimented with his looks to play an evil terrorist in Fighter

"After Fighter, I was being typecast and was only offered macho villainous roles. They weren't intriguing enough to pursue. I was always looking for a festival film to do next. As much as I love commercial films, I wanted to explore this side of storytelling. It wasn't difficult for me to transit from commercial cinema. It was my conscious choice," the 30-year-old actor says.

Rishabh at Venice Film Festival 2025.
Rishabh at Venice Film Festival 2025.

While the Indian film industry has a preconceived notion that a film or an actor doing the rounds at the global platforms have made it big, Rishabh doesn't feel so. "I don't think that I have arrived yet. My experience working on the film was very emotional and I am glad the film had received great response," Rishabh tells.

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/rishabh-sawhney-says-echoes-of-valour-fulfils-his-dream-of-going-international-101756382560819.html

Rishabh also feels that he had witnessed the best of both the worlds-- commercial and indie in just two films in his career so far. "Both my directors

Sidharth Anand and Indira Dhar have different kinds of sensibilities when it comes to filmmaking. I was definitely more confident on the sets of my festival film as I had shot a mega-budgeted Fighter earlier," he ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with OG Review and Release LIVE at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with OG Review and Release LIVE at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / I got typecast after playing villain opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter: Rishabh Swahney
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On