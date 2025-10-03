I got typecast after playing villain opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter: Rishabh Swahney

Rishabh Sawhney, who just returned to India sometime back after stamping himself globally at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with his film Echoes of Valour feels that doing an Indie film was his personal decision. However, the actor is not afraid of being typecast but he felt his debut in Fighter might lead to it. Rishabh experimented with his looks to play an evil terrorist in Fighter

"After Fighter, I was being typecast and was only offered macho villainous roles. They weren't intriguing enough to pursue. I was always looking for a festival film to do next. As much as I love commercial films, I wanted to explore this side of storytelling. It wasn't difficult for me to transit from commercial cinema. It was my conscious choice," the 30-year-old actor says.

Rishabh at Venice Film Festival 2025.

While the Indian film industry has a preconceived notion that a film or an actor doing the rounds at the global platforms have made it big, Rishabh doesn't feel so. "I don't think that I have arrived yet. My experience working on the film was very emotional and I am glad the film had received great response," Rishabh tells.

Rishabh also feels that he had witnessed the best of both the worlds-- commercial and indie in just two films in his career so far. "Both my directors

Sidharth Anand and Indira Dhar have different kinds of sensibilities when it comes to filmmaking. I was definitely more confident on the sets of my festival film as I had shot a mega-budgeted Fighter earlier," he ends.