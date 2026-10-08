Rugged yet sensitive actor from soil of Maharashtra: Fadnavis pays tribute to Nana Patekar

The 76-year-old actor, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday,

In a condolence message, Fadnavis said Patekar had made an unparalleled contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema and given both the industries a distinct era through his powerful performances.

Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying that Indian cinema had lost a towering face of acting and sensitivity.

How did Nana Patekar support social causes during his lifetime?

How did Nana Patekar support social causes during his lifetime?

Why is Nana Patekar considered a sensitive actor in addition to being rugged?

Why is Nana Patekar considered a sensitive actor in addition to being rugged?

"Indian cinema received, in Nana, a rugged yet equally sensitive actor from the soil of Maharashtra. He was as large-hearted as he was a towering presence on screen," Fadnavis said, describing his sudden demise as shocking.

The chief minister said Patekar's portrayal of characters, from "Krantiveer" to "Natsamrat", reflected the depth and range of his acting, adding that his death was a major loss to the film world.

Fadnavis also recalled Patekar's social work through Naam Foundation, which he had established along with actor Makarand Anaspure. The foundation worked for farmers and extended assistance during droughts, he said.

"Nana always remained at the forefront when it came to helping farmers and extending a helping hand during droughts. Even this year, as we face drought, he would not have stayed away, but he has suddenly left us," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said Patekar's forthright and fearless personality left a lasting impression wherever he went. He also recalled the actor's support for the Jalyukt Shivar campaign.

Fadnavis expressed solidarity with the Patekar family and fans and paid his heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.