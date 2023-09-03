‘I’m so blessed': Kristin Chenoweth marries long-time beau Josh Bryant in Dallas

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth married her long-time beau Josh Bryant over the weekend. After getting engaged in 2021, the duo tied the knot at their private residence with 140 guests in Dallas, Texas. Kristin recently lost her biological mother Lynn, whom she had met just a decade ago. She also mentioned how Josh has been ‘her rock’ in life.

The two met each other at the Tony-award-winning actress' niece's wedding in 2016, where Josh's band Backroad Anthem was booked to perform. A year later, they met again at Kristin's nephew's wedding.

In an interview with People Magazine Kristin shared her feelings on her special day saying,"I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life. I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed."

She expressed how she had never planned to get married,"It's about damn time! ll my family would be saying that about me. But for me, this wedding isn’t a dream come true for me because I never dreamed it would happen. It's almost revelatory. Like if you open yourself up to love, to true love, what can happen."

For the wedding, the Glee actress chose a Pamella Round ensemble, featuring a sheer nude and pink overlay gown with a detailed bow at the back. Kristin chose a pink colour scheme for her big day.

During her appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Kristin shared on how the sparks between her and Josh turned into an unbreakable bond, "I noticed him and he noticed me, but we were dating other people. And then, the next summer, my nephew gets married and hires the same band and we re-met."

"We had kind of become online friends. I just got to know the whole band because, you know, that's my people — my tribe. And we became friends so by the time we met at that second wedding, sparks flew."

The wedding saw many stars in attendance, including music grandee David Foster along with his actress wife Katharine McPhee and High School Musical director Kenny Ortega.

