Jade Thirlwall slams Matty Healy over ‘disappointing’ apolitical comments, ‘Can’t be a pop artist and cover your eyes'

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has called out The 1975 frontman Matty Healy over his decision to keep his band’s legacy apolitical. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 32-year-old popstar described Healy’s declaration as “disappointing,” emphasizing that artists have a duty to use their visibility and influence responsibly. Jade Thirlwall called out Matty Healy for choosing to remain apolitical.(AP, AFP)

Matty Healy recently declared in The 1975’s headlining Glastonbury set that he did not want his band’s legacy “to be one of politics.” The 36-year-old musician began, “People who are watching this may — I don’t know… They may be disappointed in the lack of politics in this show and our forthcoming shows and probably our future shows. I want you to know that it’s a conscious decision,” and also added, “We honestly don’t want our legacy to be one of politics. We want it to be that of love and friendship. I’m not trying to be too earnest, but you can go out into the world and there’s loads of politics everywhere. We don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship.”

Healy’s comments have drawn online backlash, and more recently, The X Factor alum expressed her thoughts regarding the matter: “I don’t think you can be a pop artist and cover your eyes,” Thirlwall said, adding, “It’s very easy for someone who’s white and straight and very privileged to say that. Good for you, hun!”

Jade Thirlwall’s past activism

The former Little Mix member, who launched her solo career in 2022, has long been outspoken on social and political issues. She spoke out about the Reform UK party, welfare cuts, the silencing of protest, and the UK’s arms trade, during her own Glastonbury set at the Woodsies stage this year. She also famously took over Little Mix’s Twitter account in 2015, to voice her disappointment over the parliament’s decision to bomb ISIL targets in Syria, after which she admitted, “I got in a bit of trouble for that but I felt very passionate about it.”

During her childhood in South Shields, the “Black Magic” singer has confessed to facing what she terms countless “microaggressions” directed at her and her family, to the extent that she got desensitized to racial slurs. 2022’s Black Lives Matter movement initiated her and her family to family confront and come to terms with the trauma. “In that moment we had to be like, actually it’s not OK for people to call us those things,” she said. “My mam had to confront people she’d known most of her life. The right people apologize and better themselves, and you get rid of the wrong people. It was a big change for us.”

Not his first brush with controversy

Matty Healy is no stranger to controversy and despite his recent declaration to remain apolitical, he has previously stirred several debates regarding his politics and activism. While performing at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival in 2023, the “Somebody Else” singer protested against the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws by kissing his bandmate Ross MacDonald on the mouth. This led to the three-day festival being cancelled, and a $2.4 million lawsuit, in addition to the band being permanently banned from Malaysia.

During another controversial encounter, Healy appeared to deliver a Nazi salute while performing the section of The 1975 song “Love It If We Made It” that goes, “Thank you, Kanye (West), very cool,” following the rapper’s antisemitism scandal.

His recent comments during the Glastonbury set has drawn heavy backlash from netizens, calling his move lame and cowardly.

“Their legacy will be cowardice and complicity,” commented one user, while another exclaimed, “Loathsome little nepo-baby coke rat.” Another sounded off arguing that, “Making that statement was 100% “political“ & what the f--k does a pop band have to with “friendship“ friendship with who? - i had no option on this band prior to this…f--k them.”