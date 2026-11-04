Kanika Kapoor separates from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage, requests kindness and privacy

On Tuesday, Kanika took to Instagram to share a message announcing that they were parting ways. The singer asked for privacy and, without disclosing the reason behind their separation, wrote, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward.”

In 2022, singer Kanika Kapoor decided to give love another chance when she tied the knot with London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani in an intimate wedding ceremony in London. However, four years after their wedding, Kanika has announced her separation from Gautam in a social media post.

Kanika and Gautam's marriage Kanika had earlier revealed that she had known Gautam for nearly 15 years and that they were close friends before their relationship turned romantic. She had also revealed that she asked Gautam to marry her twice, first in 2014 and then again in 2020. Gautam eventually proposed to her in August 2021, and the couple tied the knot on May 20, 2022, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in London. Their wedding celebrations were attended by close friends and family, while her three children were actively involved in the ceremonies. Her son Yuvraaj walked her to the mandap, while her daughters Aayana and Samara stood beside her during the pheras.

This was Kanika's second marriage. Before this, the singer was married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she has three children – daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj. Kanika married Raj in 1998, when she was just 18 years old. Following their marriage, she moved to London, where she lived for several years and raised her children. However, the couple eventually parted ways in 2012, and Kanika returned to India to pursue a career in music. She has previously said that she and Raj eventually came to terms with their separation and maintained a cordial relationship, as he remained the father of her children.

About Kanika Kapoor Kanika Kapoor rose to fame with her breakthrough song Baby Doll from Sunny Leone's film Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. Composed by Meet Bros, the song became an instant hit, establishing Kanika as a popular playback singer. She followed it up with another successful track, Lovely, from Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the same year. She went on to collaborate with composers Meet Bros and Dr Zeus on several popular tracks, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela, Nachan Farrate from All Is Well, and Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab.

Apart from playback singing, Kanika has also explored independent music and international collaborations. Her song Jugni Ji brought her recognition even before her Bollywood debut. Kanika also served as a judge on the singing reality show The Voice in 2019.