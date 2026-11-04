Kanika Kapoor separates from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage, requests kindness and privacy
Singer Kanika Kapoor has announced that she and London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani are separating, four years after their wedding.
In 2022, singer Kanika Kapoor decided to give love another chance when she tied the knot with London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani in an intimate wedding ceremony in London. However, four years after their wedding, Kanika has announced her separation from Gautam in a social media post.
Kanika Kapoor parts ways with Gautam Hathiramani
On Tuesday, Kanika took to Instagram to share a message announcing that they were parting ways. The singer asked for privacy and, without disclosing the reason behind their separation, wrote, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward.”
Kanika and Gautam's marriage
Kanika had earlier revealed that she had known Gautam for nearly 15 years and that they were close friends before their relationship turned romantic. She had also revealed that she asked Gautam to marry her twice, first in 2014 and then again in 2020. Gautam eventually proposed to her in August 2021, and the couple tied the knot on May 20, 2022, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in London. Their wedding celebrations were attended by close friends and family, while her three children were actively involved in the ceremonies. Her son Yuvraaj walked her to the mandap, while her daughters Aayana and Samara stood beside her during the pheras.
This was Kanika's second marriage. Before this, the singer was married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she has three children – daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj. Kanika married Raj in 1998, when she was just 18 years old. Following their marriage, she moved to London, where she lived for several years and raised her children. However, the couple eventually parted ways in 2012, and Kanika returned to India to pursue a career in music. She has previously said that she and Raj eventually came to terms with their separation and maintained a cordial relationship, as he remained the father of her children.
About Kanika Kapoor
Kanika Kapoor rose to fame with her breakthrough song Baby Doll from Sunny Leone's film Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. Composed by Meet Bros, the song became an instant hit, establishing Kanika as a popular playback singer. She followed it up with another successful track, Lovely, from Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the same year. She went on to collaborate with composers Meet Bros and Dr Zeus on several popular tracks, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela, Nachan Farrate from All Is Well, and Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab.
Apart from playback singing, Kanika has also explored independent music and international collaborations. Her song Jugni Ji brought her recognition even before her Bollywood debut. Kanika also served as a judge on the singing reality show The Voice in 2019.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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