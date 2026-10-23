Sona Mohapatra doubles down on her statement on Daler Mehndi amid outpouring of support for singer; says empathy cannot replace accountability
Daler Mehndi was recently reprimanded by Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal over his performance. Sona Mohapatra responded to it.
Singer Daler Mehndi was recently reprimanded by Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal over his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. After allegations surfaced that he was under the influence of alcohol and unable to sing, there was an outpouring of support for him from the film and music fraternity. Sona Mohapatra, who also previously described her experience of watching Daler perform as less than ideal, doubled down on her statement.
Sona Mohapatra doubles down on statement about Daler Mehndi
Sona acknowledged in a long note on her Instagram that she feels something is ‘wrong with (her) wiring’ as she sees support pour in for Daler, even though she had claimed otherwise. “There was my perspective on the Daler Mehndi incident, and then there seemed to be almost an entire fraternity of artists speaking in the opposite direction. The contrast was impossible to miss,” she wrote, stating that it was exhausting not to go with the flow.
Pointing out that performing artists are privileged to enjoy love, applause, beautiful hotels, good pay, and more, she questioned, “And yet, when did gratitude towards everything that makes all this possible become less important than protecting our own? When did empathy become a reason to abandon accountability?” Sona also added, “And why are we, especially in India, so easily swept away by sentimentality? We seem to place such a premium on being moved that we sometimes forget to think.”
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Sona also mentioned that one can feel compassion for someone without suspending judgment, adding that she’s happy for the people who took the time to understand the nuance of what she had written.
What Sona Mohapatra said about Daler Mehndi in the past
When the controversy reached a boiling point on Wednesday, Sona recalled watching Daler perform at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival. “From where we watched, Daler ji appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and kept repeating the same musical phrase. The overall production was also deeply disappointing. We watched audience members gradually leave, people who had paid good money and come with great expectations,” she wrote.
This came amid contrasting support from Daler’s brother, Mika Singh, and others in the film and music fraternity. Denying that he drinks alcohol, it was claimed that he was unwell on the day. Speaking to PTI, Minister Uniyal said, “Such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform. We were asked to make full payment of ₹35 lakh in advance to the artiste; hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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