Daler Mehndi should have informed us if he was unwell, says Uttarakhand minister; clarifies he had no intention to hurt singer

Uniyal said he learnt that Mehndi was unwell only after interrupting his performance. He said, “Such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform. We were asked to make full payment of ₹35 lakh in advance to the artiste; hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform.”

The minister claimed that Daler Mehndi was lip-syncing and appeared unable to speak or walk properly, leading him to suspect that the singer was under the influence of a substance. He added that, as the local representative associated with the organising committee, he felt “pressured” to question the performance.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has faced criticism from several celebrities for reprimanding Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on stage during his performance at a cultural event. Now, speaking to PTI, Uniyal has clarified that he did not intend to hurt the singer and said Mehndi should have informed the organisers if he was unwell.

The minister reiterated that he was “under pressure” as the elected representative of the constituency. He maintained that artists should conduct themselves appropriately to preserve their dignity and said he had not used any foul language while addressing Daler Mehndi.

Uniyal said local artists are given preference at the Kunjapuri Fair, while performers from Bollywood are invited for only two days. He cited singer Sunanda Sharma as an example, saying she had refunded the full payment when she fell ill and could not perform.

“When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste's family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance,” Uniyal said.

About the Daler Mehndi row The controversy began when Uniyal walked onto the stage and expressed his displeasure while Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. The cultural event was organised by the state government, and a clip of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, defended him, stressing that he does not consume alcohol and criticising the way the minister had treated him. Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav and Anupam Kher, along with comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Badshah, also expressed support for Mehndi. Mika has since sought an apology from the minister for allegedly insulting his brother.