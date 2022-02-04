Step inside Guru Randhawa's plush home which reflects his love for mirrors and art-pieces. Watch

Singer Guru Randhawa is known for his hit Punjabi numbers and his residence reflects his artistic energy that in turn fuels his art. The High Rated Gabru singer owns a luxurious house that is also a testament of how far he's come from growing up in Punjab's Gurdaspur to being a star.

Guru Randhawa showed around his house for an episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. The description of his house read, “Guru Randhawa welcomes us into his luxurious yet comfortable home, a true testament to his journey and success. The home is filled with warm spaces for relaxation and entertainment, as well as an eclectic mix of art and objects from around the world that adorn the walls. Every aspect of this house has been designed keeping in mind his artistic energy and vibrancy.”

Guru's entire house is all about vibrant walls, colourful furniture and art-pieces from across the globe. It also shows his love for mirrors, about which he says: "One thing I’ve picked up along the way is love for mirrors. Makes me think, makes me reflect. Makes my house mine with my likes and tastes.”

Guru showed around his living area where he loves to play FIFA on the television with his friends. It is a fun space with a blue sofa, purple chairs, a glass coffee table and an antique ship showpiece in wood. The eating area has a round table with colourful chairs and massive art works on the walls. It also has a huge painting of a cup of tea on one of the wall, highlighting his love for tea. "There is no better vibe, energy and happiness than that found at home," he says.

Also read: Guru Randhawa: Indian artistes, their earnings depend on live shows, it’s a big struggle now amid pandemic

He goes on to show around his favourite place where he loves to chill, which is again studded with several colourful pieces of art collected from all over the world. He says, “Music is just a form of art. So I fill my house with beautiful art pieces from around the world. Its calming, its beautiful and it adds so much life and style to the walls." He says they help him come up with ideas when he writes his songs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail