 Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran film crosses ₹40 crore in India - Hindustan Times
Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran film crosses 40 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 03, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, directed by Blessy, earned roughly ₹4.5 crore in India on Tuesday.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film saw a slight dip in business in India on Tuesday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Malayalam film, which is also out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, collected its lowest day-wise earrings on day 6, an estimated 4.5 crore nett in India. Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran exclusive interview on Aadujeevitham The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the survival drama.
Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the survival drama.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection

As per the portal, the film, directed by Blessy, has collected roughly 40.4 crore nett in India in six days. On day 1, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life collected 7.6 crore nett in India in all languages; on day 2, it added another 6.25 crore to its domestic box office collection. 

On day 3, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life film earned 7.75 crore nett in India in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. On day 4 and day 5, the film did a business of 8.7 crore and 5.4 crore, respectively.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life

Directed by National Award winner Blessy, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life features Prithviraj in the lead role and is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. Blessy spent 16 years on this film, which was announced in 2018, nearly a decade after the director and Prithviraj first discussed it.

The film follows the true story of a man from Kerala, Najeeb who, in the early '90s, migrated to the Gulf in search for work. The film follows his journey as he desperately wants to escape and return home. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has been praised by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film also features Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also seen in pivotal roles.

News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran film crosses 40 crore in India
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
