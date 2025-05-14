Dileep remarks on lack of ‘freedom’ to speak his mind for 8 years: ‘One day God will give me the opportunity’

Actor Dileep, whose film Prince and Family was released in theatres last week, indirectly spoke about the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case of a prominent female actor at the success meet. An OnManorama report states that the actor remarked on the lack of ‘freedom’ to speak his mind for eight years now, after being named in the case. (Also Read: Kerala Film Body gives Shine Tom Chacko final chance to correct his behaviour after Vincy Aloshious’ allegations) Dileep was arrested in 2017 in a case involving the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent female actor.

Dileep about the last 8 years

Dileep thanked director-writer Sachy for giving him a hit with Ramleela in 2017 during trying times. He compared the success of Prince and Family to Ramleela and talked of how the filmmaker helped keep his career afloat amid controversies. He reportedly said at the event, “For the past eight years, I have only spoken about my films. I don’t have the freedom to speak about anything else. But one day, God will give me the opportunity to speak. I will wait for that day and remain quiet till then.” He also reportedly urged people to show support for the film, as many have tried to ‘pull him down’ in the last few years.

The 2017 assault and abduction case

In 2017, a prominent Malayalam female actor was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang of men in a moving car as she was returning home from a shoot. A few months later, the investigating team arrested Dileep after the main accused claimed the assault was ordered by the actor. He secured bail after spending 83 days in jail. The case partly contributed to the Women in Cinema Collective and the formation of the Hema Committee, and the subsequent report that exposed abuse in Mollywood. In April this year, the Kerala High Court turned down a petition by Dileep for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case as it found no merit.