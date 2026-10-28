Former BIGBANG singer Seungri confirms marriage and wife's pregnancy, years after Burning Sun scandal and 18-month prison sentence
The news broke on October 27, when reports revealed that his girlfriend, a non-celebrity in her 20s, was expecting a son early next year.
Former member of K-pop group BIGBANG, Seungri has confirmed that he is legally married and will welcome a baby boy in January 2027. The former singer has also dismissed speculation that he married his partner because she was pregnant, saying the claims are false. The news broke on October 27, when reports revealed that his girlfriend, a non-celebrity in her 20s, was expecting a son early next year. The report emerged amid fresh attention on a separate assault complaint against the former K-pop star, leading to questions about his relationship and marriage.
Seungri clears the air about his marriage
Seungri addressed the reports in an interview with Ilgan Sports on October 28, saying he was uncomfortable sharing details about his private life but wanted to clear up the rumours. "Since it is a private matter, I feel burdened to discuss details," he said. "My wife and I are, of course, legally married, and the claims that we married due to pregnancy is false." He added that a wedding ceremony is not on the cards for now, saying, “At present, I am not considering a wedding ceremony.”
The couple has reportedly made a home in Gangnam, southern Seoul, and is preparing to welcome their baby. As his wife is not a public figure, Seungri has urged people to respect her privacy and avoid unnecessary speculation about their personal lives.
Seungri also spoke about how starting a family has changed his outlook on life. He said he feels a greater sense of responsibility and continues to reflect on the hurt and disappointment caused by his past actions. He hopes to move forward by living a quieter life and staying away from the spotlight.
New assault complaint adds to legal troubles
Seungri's marriage news comes amid a separate assault complaint filed against him in August 2026. A man in his 30s accused the former BIGBANG member of aggravated assault following an argument at a restaurant in Gangnam. Seungri admitted to holding a liquor bottle during the dispute but denied swinging it at the man or threatening him. He claimed that they eventually parted on good terms. Police have yet to question him, and no charges have been filed in connection with the complaint.
From BIGBANG fame to the Burning Sun scandal
Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung Hyun, debuted with BIGBANG in 2006 and rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group. His career took a sharp turn in 2019 when he left the group and retired from the entertainment industry amid the Burning Sun scandal.
It began with a controversy surrounding a Seoul nightclub linked to him and soon grew into a much larger investigation involving allegations of sexual offences, drugs and police links. He was eventually convicted on nine charges, including arranging and purchasing prostitution services, habitual gambling, embezzlement and instigating aggravated assault.
He was initially sentenced to three years in prison by a military court, but an appeals court reduced his sentence to 18 months. The Supreme Court upheld the reduced sentence in May 2022. He was released in February 2023 after serving his term.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.