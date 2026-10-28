Former BIGBANG singer Seungri confirms marriage and wife's pregnancy, years after Burning Sun scandal and 18-month prison sentence

Former member of K-pop group BIGBANG, Seungri has confirmed that he is legally married and will welcome a baby boy in January 2027. The former singer has also dismissed speculation that he married his partner because she was pregnant, saying the claims are false. The news broke on October 27, when reports revealed that his girlfriend, a non-celebrity in her 20s, was expecting a son early next year. The report emerged amid fresh attention on a separate assault complaint against the former K-pop star, leading to questions about his relationship and marriage. Seungri to become a father in January 2027, denies marrying due to pregnancy.

Seungri clears the air about his marriage Seungri addressed the reports in an interview with Ilgan Sports on October 28, saying he was uncomfortable sharing details about his private life but wanted to clear up the rumours. "Since it is a private matter, I feel burdened to discuss details," he said. "My wife and I are, of course, legally married, and the claims that we married due to pregnancy is false." He added that a wedding ceremony is not on the cards for now, saying, “At present, I am not considering a wedding ceremony.”

The couple has reportedly made a home in Gangnam, southern Seoul, and is preparing to welcome their baby. As his wife is not a public figure, Seungri has urged people to respect her privacy and avoid unnecessary speculation about their personal lives.

Seungri also spoke about how starting a family has changed his outlook on life. He said he feels a greater sense of responsibility and continues to reflect on the hurt and disappointment caused by his past actions. He hopes to move forward by living a quieter life and staying away from the spotlight.