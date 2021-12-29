Home / Entertainment / Others / Harnaaz Sandhu responds to those who say she won Miss Universe due to her ‘pretty face’, compares pageant to Olympics
others

Harnaaz Sandhu responds to those who say she won Miss Universe due to her ‘pretty face’, compares pageant to Olympics

Harnaaz Sandhu reacted to those assuming she won Miss Universe just because she has a ‘pretty face’. The actor-model went on to compare the Miss Universe pageant to the Olympics. 
Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 earlier this month.&nbsp;
Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 earlier this month. 
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Harnaaz Sandhu reacted to people who said that she won Miss Universe 2021 only because she has a ‘pretty face’. She added that there was a lot of effort that went into it. 

The Chandigarh-based model-actor was crowned Miss Universe 2021 earlier this month. She brought the crown home after 21 years. In 2000, Lara Dutta had won the title. 

Speaking with Mid-Day, Harnaaz said, “There are a lot of people who say [I] won because [I] have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise [my worth]. This is the stereotype that I want to break. This [win] is a lot like an Olympic [win]. When we appreciate a sports-person who represents the country, why can’t we [appreciate] beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already.”

Harnaaz has also expressed her wish to pursue acting and ‘break stereotype’ in the film industry as well. “I don’t want to be a normal actress. I want to be one of those who are very influential, and who break stereotypes by choosing strong characters, being wise, and inspirational,” she added. 

The model-actor has already starred in a couple of films and made her small screen debut. Harnaaz has featured in the Punjabi film Yaara Diyan Poo Baran. She also has Bai Ji Kuttange in the pipeline. She has also signed two more projects, produced by The Kapil Sharma Show star Upasana Singh. 

Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu asks why Steve Harvey asking her to meow is 'inappropriate': 'I got to showcase one of my big talents'

Harnaaz has also expressed her wish of working in a Priyanka Chopra biopic. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Harnaaz said, “I would love to love to be part of that. I think she has inspired me throughout her journey and she will keep on inspiring millions of us.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harnaaz sandhu miss universe
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out