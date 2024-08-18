Most painful thing that no Mammootty films were submitted for National Awards: Jury member reveals amid backlash
Jury member MB Padmakumar said not a single film of Mammootty's was in competition at the latest National Film Awards, which were announced on August 16.
After the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, fans of veteran actor Mammootty were upset as he did not win any awards. In an interview with Manorama Online, director and National Film Award jury member MB Padmakumar explained why the actor and his films were not recognised. Also read: Mammootty says he does not expect people to remember him after he is gone
'Sad that Mammootty didn't get best actor award'
MB Padmakumar said that no Mammootty film was submitted by the actor and makers for consideration at the 70th National Film Awards. He also talked about how Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2022 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which featured Mammootty in the lead role, was a strong contender for the National Film Award.
Padmakumar said, "Mammootty sir didn't get the award. It's very sad that Mammootty didn't get the best actor award after winning many awards... there are many fans of him regardless of caste, religion or politics. He played a character in a very subtle way. Everyone thought that he would definitely get the National Award."
He added, "The truth is that there is not a single film of Mammootty sir anywhere in these films. It is the most painful thing. Mammootty has not sent a single film to the National Awards since Nanpakal Neret Mayakom. Who doesn't send? After not sending the film, whoever participated in the online discussion is making a fuss that Mammootty was not given the award. It is a matter of inquiry as to who has blamed the government for not sending even one of Mammootty's films to the National Awards... I was a juror here, so I can say that there was no interference from politics or the government..."
Rishabh Shetty won best actor award
Regional cinema dominated the National Film Awards announced on Friday with best feature film going to Malayalam movie Aattam: The Play and Rishabh Shetty bagging best actor for the Kannada hit Kantara. The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen, for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, and Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati movie Kutch Express.
