Who was Chase Filandro? Rising photographer and influencer dies suddenly at 20

Chase W. Filandro, a rising photographer, actor, and social media personality from Huntington, New York, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2025, at just 20 years old. Known for his boundless energy, kindness, and love for the outdoors, Chase left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His loss has shaken those who knew him, both personally and online, where he had built a following drawn to his warmth, talent and optimism. Chase was remembered by loved ones as “the sweetest guy ever,” someone who “lit up every room” and carried a smile that could brighten even the darkest days. From creative collaborations to spontaneous adventures, his presence was a gift - one that many say changed their lives for the better. Beloved influencer and rising photographer, Chase Filandro passes away at 20.(instagram/@chase_fil)

A legacy of light and adventure

His sister paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life. He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone he encountered. Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks. He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along all the trails he traveled on.”

In his honor, the family is planning a memorial to be located at or near one of Chase’s favorite National Parks, where visitors can remember his spirit and continue enjoying the beauty he cherished most. “Once finalized, we’ll share the details so you can visit and enjoy what Chase loved doing most, knowing he is right alongside you,” his sister added.

Chase Filandro's sister's post on Instagram paying tribute to the photographer.(instagram/@franki.ford)

Remembering Chase’s light

Chase Filandro wasn’t just talented - he was a beam of joy to everyone around him. Friends remember him as someone who could make them laugh even on the darkest days, someone who was always there with a hug, a joke, or even a Coke Zero when you needed it most. One friend recalled how much joy Chase brought to everyday life: “You were such a bright light for me, even on my darkest days. You never failed to make me laugh and smile… I’ll miss your hugs, your jolly little laugh, you randomly bursting into song or dance, and most of all your silliness.”

From bursting into song at random to dreaming of a future with friends, Chase’s warmth, spontaneity and deep loyalty made him unforgettable. As one tribute put it: “You better rock that stage in heaven for both of us.”

Funeral details

Visitation will be held at Branch Funeral Home of Commack, NY, on August 6 and 7, from 5-9 pm. The funeral service is scheduled for August 8 at 11:30 am, at the First Congregational Church in Bay Shore. The family encourages donations to be made in his memory to the National Parks Foundation, reflecting his love for nature and exploration.

As the world says goodbye, one thing remains clear: Chase Filandro lived life fully and generously - and those who knew him will carry his light for years to come.