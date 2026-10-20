Days after music composer Deva's death, his nephew and actor Karthik Sabesh dies

Karthik worked in Tamil cinema and appeared in films such as Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen and Kulir 100°. As per reports, his last rites were scheduled to take place at the Valasaravakkam burial ground in Chennai at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Actors Ramesh Thilak and Jai arrived at Karthik's residence and were seen paying their last respects to the actor.

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh passed away on Tuesday, October 20. He was the son of late music composer Sabesh, one half of the popular music director duo Sabesh–Murali. According to a report by News18 Kannada, Karthik was 37 and died after suffering from an illness. His death comes just days after his uncle, music composer Deva , passed away at the age of 75 on October 17, 2026, following a massive cardiac arrest.

About Deva's death Legendary music composer Deva passed away on October 17. He was 75. He suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital before his death. Over a career spanning several decades, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. He was also the composer behind the iconic intro music associated with Rajinikanth, which the superstar continues to use in his films.

Several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, mourned his death. Rajinikanth appeared visibly emotional when he visited the composer's residence to pay his last respects.

Rajinikanth also shared a video message mourning the composer's demise. Deva composed music for three of the actor's films: Annamalai, Baasha and Arunachalam. Rajinikanth recalled that all three films were major successes and spoke about his decision to work with AR Rahman on Padaiyappa.