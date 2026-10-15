Chennai, High-decibel celebrations, the bursting of firecrackers, ceremonial cake cutting, traditional milk 'abhishekam', and folk percussion marked the worldwide theatrical release of superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated action entertainer 'Jailer 2' on Thursday. Festive fervour grips Tamil Nadu as Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' hits screens

Across the state, cinema halls transformed into carnivalesque grounds as fans thronged early morning shows to celebrate the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

In Tiruchirappalli, enthusiastic fans gathered at the La Maris Theatre to welcome the film with grand visual spectacles. Supporters arrived as early as 6 am, treating the cinematic event with the same reverence as a morning temple visit.

Sanjay, a member of the Srirangam Rajinikanth Fans Club Youth Wing, noted that fans were eager to witness the 76-year-old actor's performance, describing him as a "mahaan" who continues to contribute immensely to Tamil cinema.

"We shouldn't miss celebrating him," he stated, emphasising that the veteran actor continues to draw young admirers into his massive fan base.

Speaking on box office expectations in Tiruchirappalli, Sanjay told PTI Videos that while 'Jailer 1' became a massive, unexpected blockbuster, the primary focus for 'Jailer 2' remains the film's intrinsic entertainment value rather than commercial milestones.

"The ₹1,000 crore mark is a secondary preference. If the film is worth the money we pay, the ₹1,000 crore collection will automatically come to Tamil cinema," he added, noting that the primary expectation is always how the superstar performs on screen.

In Madurai, a large number of fans eagerly gathered across 22 theatres to watch the first show of the film.

Organised by the Madurai District Rajini Fans' Association, supporters celebrated enthusiastically in areas like Arasaradi with Nashik Dhol music, fireworks, and customised 'Jailer 2' T-shirts.

Adding to the spectacle, fans dressed as jail wardens and prisoners arrived at the Solamalai theatre in Arasaradi, performing milk abhishekam on massive banners, cutting cakes, and distributing sweets.

Fans in Madurai described the film's release as a grand occasion, on par with the city's famous Chithirai festival, noting that 'Jailer 2' holds special significance as Rajinikanth has rarely done direct sequels to his past blockbusters like 'Baasha' or 'Padayappa'.

Demonstrating extraordinary devotion, a 54-year-old fan claimed to have spent over ₹1 crore in his lifetime solely on erecting Rajinikanth cut-outs, declaring his unwavering political and cinematic loyalty to the actor.

Another supporter, identifying himself as a spiritual follower, referred to the actor as a "living saint," attending the first show out of sheer reverence.

The film's early positive reception was echoed by a fan whose son called from Germany at 7 am to report that the sequel was an excellent family entertainer comparable to the legendary 'Baasha'.

In Thoothukudi, hundreds of enthusiastic fans thronged local theatres from early dawn. Giant cut-outs of the veteran actor were bathed in milk and garlanded with oversized floral wreaths. Fans described the arrival of the film as an occasion that eclipsed conventional celebrations, equating it to a combined festival of Deepavali, Pongal, Christmas, and New Year.

The frenzy cut across generations, drawing veteran fans like 61-year-old S Anbudurai who has been in the fan club for 60 years alongside younger admirers like Lavanya, who noted that watching first-day shows had become a cherished family tradition inherited from her father. Other admirers highlighted the actor's enduring mass appeal and his philanthropic work away from the limelight.

Similar scenes of jubilation unfolded in Thanjavur, where fans gathered at Sri Pathi Theatre to welcome the film. Supporters performed milk abhishekam on the actor's cut-out, broke coconuts, burst firecrackers, and danced enthusiastically to the beat of drums.

Rajini Ganesh, District President of the Rajinikanth Fans Club in Thanjavur, expressed immense confidence that the film would achieve record-breaking box-office collections and run for a silver jubilee.

"Our superstar will remain 18 years young forever, and we too will continue to act like 18-year-olds!" he told PTI Videos amid the celebrations.

In Dindigul, the theatrical premiere saw theatre premises echo with high-energy dance performances to the pulsating rhythms of traditional 'tharai thappattai' percussion, complemented by massive fireworks and cake cutting to mark the superstar's return to the silver screen.

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