Jailer 2 box office collection day 19: Rajinikanth's action entertainer witnesses sharp 70% dip on 3rd Monday after strong weekend, crosses ₹459 crore

With Monday's earnings, Jailer 2 has collected ₹459.71 crore net in India. Jailer 2 saw a noticeable drop in collections on Monday after a strong Sunday at the box office. The film earned ₹11.20 crore net on Day 18, marking a drop around 69.55%, in a single day on Monday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹3.41 crore net in India on Monday (Day 19). The film was running across 6,893 shows. The Tamil version brought in ₹1.94 crore net from 3,092 shows. The Hindi version collected ₹53 lakh from 3,088 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹41 lakh from 713 shows.

Three weeks into its theatrical run, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is still finding audiences at the box office. The film has managed to maintain its pace even after a strong third weekend, with Monday's numbers showing a gradual drop. The Nelson directorial has now taken its India net collection past ₹459 crore, putting it within touching distance of another major milestone.

In Jailer 2, Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who finds himself caught up in another dangerous situation. This time, he takes on an international idol-smuggling network, going undercover as a driver to get closer to the people behind it while keeping his family out of harm's way.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Nelson and Rajinikanth pull off a mass masala film that is breezy to sit through and doesn’t feel like a try-hard. The cameos, especially the much-hyped ‘surprise’ ones, might not have the same kind of impact Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff did in the first part, but they still hook you. When a 75-year-old who has slowed down and is playing a grandfather can so easily outdo younger heroes in a commercial film, there’s not much more to add. And maybe, that's all fans need.”