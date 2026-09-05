Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan host PV Sindhu for dinner in Chennai; badminton pro says she has a ‘little more family’ now

Sindhu took to her Instagram account to post pictures with Nayanthara and Vignesh. She wrote, “Beautiful evening. Amazing food. Conversations from the heart and endless laughter.” She further added, “Funny how some dinners can change the way you see people. You walk in as friends, talk about life, love and everything in between, and somehow leave feeling like you’ve known each other forever.”

Badminton pro PV Sindhu was recently hosted for dinner in Chennai by actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan . Posting pictures with them on Instagram, she penned a sweet note for the couple. She also stated that she now feels like she has a ‘family’ in Chennai. Nayanthara and Vignesh reciprocated the love.

Sindhu wrote about already having family there, but finding a space with Nayanthara and Vignesh too, “Chennai has always felt like home with my beloved aunty @senthilkumararthi there, but after this evening, it somehow feels like I have a little more family waiting for me there now. Wickii & Nayan, you two are all heart.” Sindhu’s husband Venkata Datta Sai is also seen with them. Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post with heart emojis.

Nayanthara and Vignesh seemed to reciprocate her love. Nayanthara commented on the post, “Love n onlyyyy love for u guys,” with heart and hug emojis. She also posted Sindhu’s post on her Instagram stories. Vignesh commented, “Toooo sweeet u two. Lots of love from us always,” with heart emojis. He also wrote on his Instagram stories, “@pvsindhu1 not the tough person we see on the court :) you are all heart. And dear Datta my man :) lots of love & respect to you both.”