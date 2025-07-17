Ravi Mohan sued for 6 crore, files countersuit on production house for wasting his call sheet

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan moved the Madras High Court seeking ₹9 crore compensation from the production house, Bobby Touch Gold Universal Private Limited, for not utilising his call sheet. According to a report by TNIE, this comes after the production house filed a suit asking him to return the advance amount of ₹6 crore they had given him. Ravi Mohan claims the production house wasted his call sheet this year.

Ravi Mohan sued for ₹ 6 crore, files countersuit

As per the report, Ravi moved the Madras HC to sue the production house for wasting his time over two films. The matter came to hearing before Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday. Ravi claimed in court that both he and the production house agreed on dates for shooting the first of the two films they agreed upon. He blocked his schedule from 1 January 2025 for 80 continuous call sheets till 21 March. He claimed that he was forced to lose time due to a delay in production, so he is entitled to compensation. Ravi also asked the court to ‘attach the property of the company’ and ‘to furnish a security deposit of ₹9 crore’ till the suit is disposed of.

The production house’s claims

On Tuesday, the judge had asked Ravi to file his response to a civil suit filed by the production house, which asked him to pay back the ₹6 crore advance allegedly paid to him. They had also sought an interim injunction restraining the actor from working on any film produced by a third party or by himself. The production house claimed that they had signed an agreement with Ravi for one of the two proposed films and paid him the advance in September 2024. They claim that he failed to honour the agreement because he wanted to produce his own film.

Ravi last starred in the romantic drama Kadhalika Neramillai with Nithya Menen this year. He will soon be seen in Karathey Babu, Parasakthi, Genie and Thani Oruvan 2.