Scene worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya film weathers Ramayana storm to mint ₹116 crore over 1st weekend, beats Vishwanath and Sons
Scene stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. The film has been directed by Jithu Madhavan.
It has been a bumper year for Suriya, and Scene is out here ensuring it ends with a bang too. The Tamil star’s latest release has taken a strong start at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Suriya has starred in three films this year, and all three have now achieved this feat, with Scene outpacing Vishwanath and Sons and being marginally behind Karuppu.
Scene worldwide box office update
Scene had a solid start to its box-office run as it released two days before Diwali. It braved competition from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is seeing a boost in numbers due to strong word-of-mouth. But the Suriya-starrer persisted. On its third day, the action entertainer earned ₹23.25 crore net domestically, taking its opening weekend haul to an impressive ₹62.75 crore net ( ₹72.50 crore gross).
The film has been doing decent business overseas, bringing in $4.7 million from the international markets in its first three days. The film’s worldwide haul now stands at ₹116 crore after three days. The upcoming holidays, post-Diwali, will likely boost Scene’s numbers, and the film should cross ₹200 crore before the week ends.
Scene outpaces Vishwanath and Sons
Deep Dive
Suriya has already delivered two hits this year in Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. With its ₹116 crore opening weekend, Scene has already outpaced Vishwanath and Sons, which earned ₹108 crore in its opening weekend when it released earlier this year. Karuppu, the actor’s biggest hit yet, fared better, earning ₹121 crore worldwide in its first three days. However, with a massive day 4 poised for Scene on Monday, it will outpace both Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons in the coming days.
Vishwanath and Sons earned ₹209 crore worldwide during its run, while Karuppu topped the Tamil cinema charts upon release with a worldwide haul of ₹310 crore. According to trade insiders, Scene has the legs to beat both of them.
All about Scene
In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.
The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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