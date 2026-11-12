Scene worldwide box office collection day 6: Suriya film continues to fall as Ramayana soars, yet to cross ₹200 crore
Scene, Suriya's new film, is on its way to ₹200 crore but has lost a lot of its pace after a strong opening weekend.
After a strong start in its opening weekend and a solid Tuesday, Suriya’s latest film, Scene, has started to slide dramatically at the box office. The action entertainer saw two big dips in collections on Tuesday and Wednesday, almost completely arresting its momentum. It coincided with the big Hindi release, Ramayana, breaking midweek records on the same days, indicating that audiences are preferring the Hindi tentpole over the Tamil actioner.
Scene box office update
Scene had a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, where it weathered the Ramayana storm in its first weekend. The film earned ₹63 crore net domestically in its first weekend, adding ₹21 crore on Monday. But thereafter, it has been concerning for the Suriya-starrer. On Tuesday, Scene’s domestic collections fell by 40%. On Wednesday, it suffered another 37% drop in earnings in India, earning just over ₹8 crore net. Scene’s daily earnings have now entered single digits, and the film would need to recover well in its second weekend to have a shot at crossing ₹150 crore net in India. So far, the film’s domestic collections stand at ₹105 crore net ( ₹122 crore gross). The good news for Scene is that the film is still outpacing Suriya’s other two hits from 2026 - Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons.
Overseas, Scene began as a stupendous success, but has now lost its way there as well. On Wednesday, Scene earned just $450K in the international markets. This takes its overseas haul to an even $7 million. Each of its first three days brought in a million-dollar haul, but the film has lost pace now. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹188 crore. The film should cross the ₹ 200-crore mark in the next two days, but it is progressing more slowly than initially expected. However, once it does so, Suriya will become the first Tamil star and only the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200-crore hits in a single year. Only Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved the feat before him.
Deep Dive
About Scene
In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.
The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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