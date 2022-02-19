Award-winning Kannada actor Kalatapasvi Rajesh dies at 89

Veteran Kannada actor Kalatapasvi Rajesh, who won several film awards throughout his career, died in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 89-years-old.

Rajesh was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on February 9 due to respiratory ailments. Rajesh was kept on a ventilator there; however, his health deteriorated this morning. Several reports suggest that the final rites of the late actor will be arranged at his Vidyaranyapura residence in Bengaluru at 6 pm.

One fan shared a picture of Rajesh and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh ; my deep condolences." Journalist Subhash Pathak also paid condolences to the late actor. He tweeted, “Veteran Kannada actor #Vidyasagar, better know as #KalatapasviRajesh (his screen name), passes away in #Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old. Rajesh was an ardent fan of literature. #RIP.”

Veteran Kannada actor #Vidyasagar, better know as #KalatapasviRajesh (his screen name),passes away in #Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old. Rajesh was an ardent fan of literature.#RIP pic.twitter.com/2i8j54KMZP — Subhash Pathak (@subhashpathak) February 19, 2022

Born as Muni Chowdappa, in Bangalore on April 15, 1932, he was interested in acting and performed in plays since his school and college days. After entering cinema in the 1960s, he rose to popularity as Kalatapasvi Rajesh in the Kannada film industry. In 2014, Rajesh was awarded the Dr. Rajkumar Cultural Endowment Award by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

He was the father of film actor Aasha Rani and the father-in-law of popular Kannada and Tamil actor Arjun Sarja. Rajesh had acted in over 150 films and in 2014, he was awarded the Dr Rajkumar Cultural Endowment Award by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.He has acted in films such as, Devara Duddu, Badhu Bangaravaythu, Beluvaladha Madilalli, Mugiyadha Kathe and many more.

