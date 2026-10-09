Dulquer Salmaan's team gets annoyed as female fans try to break past security to meet him during Sri Sri shoot in Vizag
Videos taken by fans in Visakhapatnam show Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sri Sri by the beach with Pooja Hegde. Take a look.
Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde are shooting for their upcoming Telugu film Sri Sri in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Videos taken by fans show Dulquer driving himself to the outdoor set by the beach. One video shows his team growing irritated as female fans try to break through security to meet him.
Dulquer Salmaan’s team gets annoyed by fans
A video posted by an Instagram page shows Dulquer arriving at the Sri Sri set in his Land Rover Defender. Even as his team tries to control the crowd, one fan breaks through security and yells, “Please, one photo.” His team can be seen getting annoyed as they try to pull her back. One team member can be seen looking visibly irritated by it. Another video also shows Dulquer’s security forming a chain around him as he walks to his vanity van. A girl can still be seen requesting him for a photo, saying, “Sir, sir, sir.”
While the actor ignored these fans in the moment, other videos show him obliging selfies later on. He greeted fans near his vanity van and posed for pictures and videos with them. One fan even gifted him a shawl, in traditional Andhra style. Videos have also been leaked of Dulquer and Pooja shooting a scene at the beach, with the crew surrounding them. The actors arrived in the city earlier this week to shoot; it’s unknown how long they will be filming there.
Dulquer Salmaan’s recent work
After the 2023 disappointment with King of Kotha, Dulquer made a comeback to Malayalam cinema this year with I’m Game. Unfortunately, the Onam release also opened to mixed reviews and collected ₹47.94 crore worldwide. The actor had more success in Malayalam as a producer with Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra last year, which was the highest-grossing Malayalam film till Bethlehem Kudumba Unit took over this year.
Last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual Kaantha, apart from I’m Game, Dulquer has two Telugu films lined up. Sri Sri is directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.
He will also star in Pavan Sadineni’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, under Lightbox Media, it will see Satvika Veeravalli as his co-star. Shruti Haasan and Swasika will play key roles in it. Lokah: Chapter 2 is yet to go on floors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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