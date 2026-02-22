Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Filmfare Awards South 2026 full list of winners: Pushpa 2, Amaran wins big, Amitabh Bachchan wins for Kalki 2898 AD

    Filmfare Awards South 2024 full winners list: Allu Arjun won Best Actor for Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Amaran clinched 7 wins.

    Updated on: Feb 22, 2026 12:59 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Filmfare Awards South 2026, which was held in Kochi on Saturday, was a star-studded affair. Actors, directors, producers, music composers and other crew members won big across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.

    Filmfare Awards South 2026: Pushpa 2: The Rule, Amaran and Manjummel Boys won in multiple categories.
    Filmfare Awards South 2026: Pushpa 2: The Rule, Amaran and Manjummel Boys won in multiple categories.

    Check out the full winners list:

    Malayalam

    Best Film: Manjummel Boys

    Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam

    Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

    Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku

    Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her

    Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham

    Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

    Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

    Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

    Best Cinematography: Joju George for Pani and Jithin Laal for ARM (tie)

    Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeevitham and Abhimanyu S Thilakan for Marco (tie)

    Best Production Design: Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)

    Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham

    Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi

    Cine Icon Award: Bhavana

    Tamil

    Best Film: Amaran

    Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)

    Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran

    Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran

    Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

    Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran

    Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan

    Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

    Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

    Best Cinematography- C.H. Sai for Amaran

    Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

    Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

    Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

    Kannada

    Best Film: Shakhahaari

    Best Director: Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)

    Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru)

    Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali (Bhageera)

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)

    Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

    Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)

    Best Music Album: Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

    Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

    Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada (Karataka Damanaka)

    Telugu

    Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule

    Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule

    Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

    Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule

    Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari

    Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama

    Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha), Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha

    Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu

    Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule

    Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle for Devara: Part 1

    Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti for Guntur Kaaram

    • Santanu Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Santanu Das

      Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More

    recommendedIcon
    Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Telugu Cinema/Filmfare Awards South 2026 Full List Of Winners: Pushpa 2, Amaran Wins Big, Amitabh Bachchan Wins For Kalki 2898 AD
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes