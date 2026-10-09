Hyderabad police commissioner urges Jr NTR to also take note of his fans spreading AI-generated images
Even the Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police fell prey to AI when Jr NTR's fans allegedly circulated an image of the commissioner making an ‘arrest’.
The issue of AI-generated imagery and deepfakes has been plaguing not just the film industry but the world as a whole. Even the Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC Sajjanar, isn’t safe, as an AI image of him recently circulated on social media. The commissioner tagged Jr NTR in an X (formerly Twitter) post, asking the actor to take cognisance of his fans' use of the image to spread misinformation in the Janhvi Kapoor deepfake case.
Hyderabad commissioner informs Jr NTR of his fans’ antics
In a post, Sajjanar reshared an image from an X page claiming that an arrest was made in the recent case involving Jr NTR and Janhvi’s Chuttamalle song from Devara, which was objectionably morphed. “This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity,” wrote Sajjanar, resharing a now-deleted post.
He also added, “With AI-generated images becoming increasingly realistic, it is important to question what we see online. Just because a photograph looks convincing does not mean it is real. Misinformation spreads faster when people share content without checking the facts,” tagging the Hyderabad police and cyber police handles. The commissioner then addressed Jr NTR, writing, “I ask @tarak9999 garu take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans.”
The X page that circulated the image deleted it and apologised to Sajjanar in the comments of his post. However, Jr NTR’s fans doubled down, defending themselves and their favourite star. They also claimed that the ones circulating the image aren’t fans of the actor. Jr NTR is yet to respond to Sajjanar’s post.
The Janhvi Kapoor deepfake issue
Recently, an AI-morphed video of Janhvi and Jr NTR from the song Chuttamalle in Devara began circulating on social media. “What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line, and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation,” read a portion of Janhvi’s lengthy note in response. Jr NTR, too, vowed legal action against whoever made and circulated the video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.