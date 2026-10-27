Srinidhi Shetty slams rumours of ₹8 crore remuneration after KGF success, says she doesn’t sign films just for money

Actor Srinidhi Shetty made her acting debut alongside Yash in the Kannada blockbuster KGF, which made her a household name. In an interview with Screen, the actor dismissed rumours that she charges ₹7–8 crore per film, saying she does not sign projects solely for money. Srinidhi Shetty dismisses rumours of taking ₹8 crore remuneration after KGF success.

Srinidhi Shetty on rumours of ₹ 8 crore remuneration Srinidhi spoke about her upcoming film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47 and dismissed comparisons with Blast. She said people assumed the two films were similar because both featured family elements and action, but maintained that their stories were different.

“It is fine. You can think. But story-wise, because I did it, I know. It is not like Blast. Apart from the fact that the family is there and there is some blood. This is the first time I have done comedy. I have never done comedy before. So I don’t know how it will come out. It is a good blend of crime, comedy and dark comedy,” she said.

Srinidhi also addressed rumours about her remuneration following the success of the KGF franchise. She said her limited filmography was not a result of high fees but of her preference for good stories and quality roles.

“After the success of the KGF films, they say that I am asking for ₹7 to ₹8 crore. I have acted in few films so far. When that is the case, how can I ask for such a huge amount as remuneration? So, it is just a rumour. If earning money was my only goal, I could have acted in 30 to 40 films over the last few years. But I do not sign films just for money. I give priority to good stories and quality characters,” she said.

After KGF, Srinidhi appeared in the Tamil films Cobra and HIT: The Third Case, as well as the Telugu film Telusu Kada.

Srinidhi Shetty's upcoming film She will next be seen in Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The action comedy stars Venkatesh and Srinidhi, with Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj and Yuvina Parthavi in supporting roles. The film marks Venkatesh Daggubati’s 77th film as a lead actor and is scheduled for release on October 30.

Srinidhi also has an untitled Kannada film directed by Anup Bhandari in the pipeline. Reportedly a sci-fi thriller, it will also star RangiTaranga actor Nirup Bhandari in a leading role.