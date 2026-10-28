Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew writes to I&B minister, demands strict action against ‘trivialisation of Netaji’ in Prabhas' Fauzi teaser

On Tuesday, Chandra Kumar Bose took to X to share his letter to the I&B minister. He pointed out that the teaser was released on October 23, 2026, which also marked the 83rd Balidan Diwas of revolutionary leader Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi, an associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He objected to the teaser, which allegedly depicts Netaji, the Supreme Commander of the Indian National Army and the first Prime Minister of undivided India, speaking to Adolf Hitler and introducing a fictional character named Fauzi.

Actor Prabhas ’ upcoming film Fauzi has faced criticism over its teaser, with Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, socio-political activist and former BJP vice-president in West Bengal Chandra Kumar Bose, demanding that the filmmakers take it down for allegedly distorting history. He has now written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking strict action and urging director Hanu Raghavapudi to understand the “seriousness” of the matter.

He added, “We take strong offence to this trivialisation of Netaji. We also fail to understand as to how could the Censor Board clear such an objectionable content. You are requested to kindly look into this very serious concern and get it investigated. It shall be the right service to the nation if you make sure that this teaser is pulled down and the responsible ones at the Censor Board are punished in an exemplary manner.”

Chandra Kumar Bose also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “The teaser of Fauzi ought to be pulled down, corrected and released again. Should our concern regarding Netaji be resolved (for the teaser as well as for the Movie), my best wishes go out for #Prabhas and the entire team @FauziTheMovie. Hope @hanurpudi realises the seriousness.”