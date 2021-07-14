Dheeraj Dhoopar: Why are OTT stars celebrated but not TV stars?

Having been in the industry for 12 years now, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar says he has had quite the journey, learnt a lot and got the best of everything. “I am happy to be part of the TV industry as it was my dream to be an actor. Every show and my characters helped me grow as a professional. Sasural Simar Ka made a household name and my current show, which has been on air for four years, has made me a star. I have been delivering the number 1 show on Indian TV for 10 years and all this was possible due to the team, the creators, producers, directors, co-stars and the characters I had. I am thankful, grateful and blessed,”

In the pandemic, TV shows continued to shoot after the first unlock and even when they had to move cities to shoot, they did. With so much hard work going into making a daily show, he says that proves the strength of their industry, “who adjusted to the pandemic”.

Dhoopar admits he is practical when it comes to his characters. His shows go on for years and he is only happy about the success of the show. “I played a father in Sasural but I didn’t age on screen, so I wasn’t concerned about the role or how it looked. Later, I got a chance to play a flamboyant, young cricketer I was played, which means people loved me and my performance. An actor’s job is to play different roles and do it convincingly,” he says.

Ask him about the debate about regressive content on TV and he admits that content on Indian TV needs to improve. “We are always working towards it. Sometimes you show great content but the ratings are low. TV shows are a business at the end of the day. We have to cater to our audiences. Imagine, I have done Nagin, a fantastical show and later my ongoing family drama. Sure, I am not satisfied but I am content in the growth of my career,” he explains.

Talking about the reach of TV and popularity of actors on the tube, he says, “TV actors have great connect with audiences which even the OTT stars don’t have yet I haven’t seen much of TV actors on OTT platforms. Transitioning from TV to any other medium is not easy and I wonder why? OTT stars are celebrated but not TV stars. Why? I want to be part of a good project on OTT but just any as I am on top of my game on TV. People appreciate me and my craft so though I can do better.”