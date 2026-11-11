Divyanka Tripathi clicked happy pictures with Vivek Dahiya to celebrate his birthday hours before apartment building fire

Divya posted pictures of herself smiling widely on her Instagram as Vivek climbed trees and goofed around. She wrote, “These pictures are from November 7th, just a day before Viv’s birthday (& Diwali). Little did we know that the night would take an unexpected turn with a fire breaking out in our building after shoot. And just like that, November 8th, his birthday, turned out rather differently than we’d imagined! My birthday shout-out got delayed, but the love certainly hasn’t.”

Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently had to evacuate their Mumbai apartment with their twins after a fire broke out in their building. The incident occurred a day before Diwali and Vivek’s birthday, leaving their security guard Dhanpat dead due to smoke inhalation. On Wednesday, Divyanka posted a photoshoot with Vivek taken hours before the fire, stating that little did they expect the turn of events the day took.

Writing how different they are as people, she added, “Coming back to these pictures… just look at us! Me, perfectly content sitting under a tree, soaking in the moment. And him? Hanging upside down, swinging, climbing… finding adventure in absolutely everything! We really are Yin and Yang. I’m the calm to his chaos, and he’s the mischief to my peace. He makes sure life never gets too predictable, and I make sure we occasionally have our feet on the ground. (Well, at least one of us does!)”

Divyanka ended her note for Vivek with, “Happy belated birthday, my Viv! May you never lose that mischievous little boy in you. And may I always be around to watch your antics, laugh at them, and occasionally roll my eyes at you! Love you, my favourite adventure!”