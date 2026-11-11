Divyanka Tripathi clicked happy pictures with Vivek Dahiya to celebrate his birthday hours before apartment building fire
A fire broke out in Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Mumbai apartment building a day before Diwali. Their security guard, Dhanpat, died.
Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently had to evacuate their Mumbai apartment with their twins after a fire broke out in their building. The incident occurred a day before Diwali and Vivek’s birthday, leaving their security guard Dhanpat dead due to smoke inhalation. On Wednesday, Divyanka posted a photoshoot with Vivek taken hours before the fire, stating that little did they expect the turn of events the day took.
Divyanka Tripathi’s belated birthday wish for Vivek Dahiya
Divya posted pictures of herself smiling widely on her Instagram as Vivek climbed trees and goofed around. She wrote, “These pictures are from November 7th, just a day before Viv’s birthday (& Diwali). Little did we know that the night would take an unexpected turn with a fire breaking out in our building after shoot. And just like that, November 8th, his birthday, turned out rather differently than we’d imagined! My birthday shout-out got delayed, but the love certainly hasn’t.”
Writing how different they are as people, she added, “Coming back to these pictures… just look at us! Me, perfectly content sitting under a tree, soaking in the moment. And him? Hanging upside down, swinging, climbing… finding adventure in absolutely everything! We really are Yin and Yang. I’m the calm to his chaos, and he’s the mischief to my peace. He makes sure life never gets too predictable, and I make sure we occasionally have our feet on the ground. (Well, at least one of us does!)”
Divyanka ended her note for Vivek with, “Happy belated birthday, my Viv! May you never lose that mischievous little boy in you. And may I always be around to watch your antics, laugh at them, and occasionally roll my eyes at you! Love you, my favourite adventure!”
The fire at Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s apartment
On Tuesday, Divyanka revealed that they had to evacuate their building due to a fire. Posting a video of their guard Dhanpat welcoming her home after the couple was blessed with twins, she wrote, “When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building. We had imagined the years ahead… him watching our boys grow, the children playing with their Dhanpat Uncle, and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted. We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams.”
Divyanka and Vivek married in 2018 after meeting on the sets of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their twin baby boys were born in March this year. The couple are currently contestants on Dhammal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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