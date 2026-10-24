Fox's ‘Houdini: Back from the Dead’ AI show panned online as viewers condemn ‘slop’
Houdini: Back from the Dead is an AI-generated show from Fox Nation on the eponymous illusionist, but it has garnered disapproval online.
Fox Nation is catching a lot of flak online over the AI-generated show, Houdini: Back from the Dead. The three-part series debuted on October 14. which brought Harry Houdini, the illusionist, back to life before the 100th anniversary of his death on October 31, 1926.
Houdini: Back from the Dead follows the illusionist's life through his own ‘words’, focusing on a childhood marred by a violent accident and strained relations with his family, to the daring feats he performed for audiences.
The AI-generated persona of Houdini appears like a documentary subject answering questions about the illusionist's life to a ‘camera’.
Houdini: Back from the Dead marks the larger Fox News banner’s first foray into fully AI-generated content, which has remained controversial. Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming service, said this show represented “new creative ground by using emerging technology to bring one of history’s most fascinating figures to life for a modern audience.”
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“We’re proud to showcase a new form of historical storytelling that allows viewers to experience Houdini’s remarkable life in his own words, while remaining rooted in extensive research and historical accuracy,” she said, as per Variety. However, not all viewers have felt the same way about Houdini: Back from the Dead.
Fox Nation's Houdini: Back from the Dead panned online
Many online criticized Fox Nation's new Houdini show. “Fox abusing Ai for everything is so on-brand, its not even funny. Whole Houdini series Ai generated. Yandy Diaz Ai generated. They have no shame,” one wrote.
Another added “no fox i do not want to watch the ai harry houdini thing.” Yet another said “What would the real Houdini think of this clap-trap necromancy I'm seeing on Fox right now?”. One person also called it ‘AI Houdini slop’ and criticized Fox for promoting the same.
You can watch the trailer here.
How much of Houdini: Back from the Dead uses AI
Houdini: Back from the Dead has been produced by Red Rock Films. Over 400 licensed photographs and archival footage was used to make the AI-generated show. While human actors served as stand-ins for historical characters, the production team used AI to transform them into figures from Houdini's life – like his wife Bess, his mother, brother, friends, and more.
Humans wrote the script to the show, taking information from diaries, books, and letters. Historical points were verified by experts and research. The voice of the characters have been a mix of human and AI-generated voices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More
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