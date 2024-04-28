Krishna Mukherjee vs Shubh Shagun producers harassment claims: Aly Goni says 39 lakh is due

Krishna Mukherjee, known for playing the lead role in Shubh Shagun, alleged harassment by the show's producer Kundan Singh in an Instagram post. While she received support from her colleagues in the industry, the producer denied these claims and threatened legal action. Here's everything that went down, so far. (Also Read: Krishna Mukherjee says dues not paid by show's producer, was locked in a room: Got into depression, personal life f****d) Krishna Mukherjee played Shagun Shinde Jaiswal in the TV show Shubh Shagun.(Instagram)

Krishna’s allegations

Krishna told HT City exclusively, “Itna time anxiety aur depression hua, my personal was f****d because of all this. I am feeling so bad, main ruki kyun hui thi uss show mein, waiting for what. I didn't quit even after the incident, and the producer fooled me. (I've wasted time, had anxiety and depression. My personal life is f****d because of all this. I am feeling so bad, why did I stay in the show, waiting for what.)”

She shared an Instagram Reels recently detailing her account, “My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice."

She details what allegedly happened to her on the sets of the show in the post, writing, “It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life,” she writes, adding, “The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work.”

She further claims that they haven’t cleared her dues for 5 months now. “I was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe, broken and scared throughout. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am scared what if the same thing happens again? I need justice,” she writes.

Kundan’s response

Producer Kundan denied the claims made by Krishna, asking his Instagram followers to ‘beware of lies.’ He also shared a reel which reads, “It’s sad to see how it’s so easy for some people to make false accusations. I must clarify that all the accusations being made are false and frivolous, and strict legal action will be taken against all culprits.”

He further alleged that Krishna filed an FIR in 2022 against two other people from the production house for the same claims. “During that time me and my team strongly stood with her and her family and helped her at every step, I was even in touch with her father throughout the matter. As a disciplinary action I even fired both the employees immediately, though later came to know that the allegations she put on them were false and only for the sake to settle her personal grudge,” he claims, adding, “She took a step ahead for false financial claim, we had reached out to her for legal proceeding but she refusing to come which is already in the record of City Civil Court, Mumbai.”

Denying his claims, Krishna tells HT City that the two people were back on sets in a week, “I told them clearly that those two people will not come on set again, but only after a week, they were there. I reminded the team, to which I was told 'we don't have much team, kya karein' I still continued shooting. Kundan Singh ne saara mujhe pe daal diya ki meri wajah se show band ho gaya. He is lying in his Insta post.”

Aly Goni reveals the amount due

Aly Goni shared videos on Instagram Stories about that were re-shared by Krishna. In the video, he says, “Krishna made some allegations, and the perpetrator is now posting claiming she’s lying. I know it’s not a lie because Krishna called me when they locked her in the room. She was crying when she called me and Chirag. But we were all shooting and couldn’t help her then.”

He then revealed the amount she needs to be paid, adding, “Irrespective of that, if Kundan is so sure he paid her, I’m sure he must have the bank details. Why not share it? All her friends know how much she has suffered. The amount they need to pay her is not small, it’s ₹39 lakh. She earned that money. You can’t blame the channel too as they always clear the dues. Threaten however much you want, we’re all with her.”

Celebs support Krishna

Uorfi Javed left a comment under Kundan’s post asking, “Agar payment mil jaati toh jhoot kyu bolti. Why? She has done leads for balaji…itna kaam aise thode kar liya bandi ne bina credibility k. (Why would she lie if she received the payment? How would she work with Balaji Telefilms if she had no credibility?)” Avika Gor commented under Krishna’s post, “I'm so sorry that this happened with you. This makes me so angry!”

Ridhima Pandit seemed worked up as she commented, “What the actual f***!!! This man needs to be punished n dealt with legally.. very good that you spoke about the abuse.. all the producers always have unity amongst them.. so should we and get after this piece of shit.”

Surbhi Chandna called her brave, writing, “You are brave & courageous to have spoken the harsh reality of the industry we are in .. nobody should be given the right to feel they own us and in no way they do please understand in this battle you are not fighting alone Krishna we all extend our support. You are a hardworking talent and you deserve what is rightfully yours.”

