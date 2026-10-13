Bryan Cranston is heartbroken by Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte's death, says they were planning to meet: ‘Devastating to hear he took his own life’
Bryan Cranston paid tribute to RJ Mitte, remembering his growth from a teenager on Breaking Bad into an actor and disability rights advocate.
Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte's death at the age of 34 has left fans and co-stars mourning the loss of the actor. Bryan Cranston, who played his father in the acclaimed crime drama, paid an emotional tribute to his co-star, remembering his journey from a teenager on the show's set to an actor and disability rights advocate.
Bryan Cranston mourns RJ Mitte's death
On Monday, Bryan took to Instagram to share a picture with Mitte and express his grief. He wrote, "I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."
He added, "Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid. That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community."
Deep Dive
Bryan recalled exchanging text messages with Mitte just a few weeks ago, when they were trying to arrange a lunch. He wrote, "All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…I’ll miss you, son."
Bryan also shared a message for anyone contemplating suicide, urging them to seek help. He wrote, "I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope."
Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan's character, Walter White, also known as Heisenberg, and Anna Gunn's Skyler White in the acclaimed crime drama.
About RJ Mitte's death
Mitte's death was confirmed by his representatives, who remembered him as an actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate. He was widely recognised for bringing his own experience of cerebral palsy to his portrayal of Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad. No official cause of death has been announced by his representatives. TMZ reported that his death was a suicide, though the circumstances remain under investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.