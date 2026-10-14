Girls revival: Lena Dunham makes big announcement; all you need to know

The 40-year-old will be joined by Allison Williams as Marnie, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna and Andrew Rannells as Elijah, bringing the core cast back together for the revival.

Dunham will once again portray Hannah, the aspiring writer whose character was partly inspired by her own experiences.

Running for six seasons between 2012 and 2017, Girls was created by Dunham, who also led the show as its star and showrunner. The series centered on a close-knit group of friends as they dealt with the complications of relationships, careers and growing up in New York during their twenties.

HBO announced Tuesday that Dunham and almost all of the original main cast will reunite for a five-episode run, marking the show's return a decade after its finale.

Girls, the acclaimed HBO series that explored the ups and downs of millennial life and brought wider recognition to Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Adam Driver and other cast members, is returning for a limited revival scheduled for 2027.

“We always said we would only return to GIRLS if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” Dunham said in a statement.

She also explained that she had missed the characters for years but struggled to imagine what their lives would look like in the present day.

Also read | Bryan Cranston is heartbroken by Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte's death, says they were planning to meet: ‘Devastating to hear he took his own life’

"I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop," she explained.

Adam Driver’s return uncertain During its original run, Girls became both a defining series for a generation and a source of considerable debate over its portrayal of young millennial women in New York.

While the series largely revolved around the lives of young women, Adam Driver emerged as its biggest breakout star. He went on to appear in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and received two Academy Award nominations.

However, HBO has yet to indicate whether Driver will reprise his role in the upcoming revival.

HBO revival follows corporate takeover The revival of Girls is one of the first projects announced by HBO since Skydance-owned Paramount took over its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also read | Emily Hampshire says she got 'Disney training' to avoid giving away spoilers for VisionQuest: 'Every question might be a trap' | Interview

Judd Apatow is returning as an executive producer through Apatow Productions, alongside Dunham, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen, who will represent Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner. Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells will serve as co-executive producers.

With inputs from AP report.