Ishaan Khatter's The Royals season 2 gets new director again after two filmmakers' exit: report

Netflix’s The Royals season 2 has undergone a major change behind the camera, with Tanuj Chopra stepping in as director after Jasmeet K Reen and Mitakshara Kumar exited the project. The changes come just weeks after shooting began in Rajasthan, raising questions about the production’s direction. However, the team has now moved ahead with Tanuj taking charge, and filming has resumed in Mumbai. The Royals season 2 gets new director Tanuj Chopra, two directors previously exited the project mid-shoot.

What happened on season 2 of The Royals? According to Variety India report, the trouble began last month on the show’s sets in Jaisalmer. Jasmeet K Reen, who was initially brought on board to direct the Netflix series produced by Rangita Nandy, was removed from the project after just three days of shooting on location. The makers then brought in Mitakshara Kumar to take over. She has worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also directed episodes of Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi.

However, her stint on The Royals season 2 was also brief. A source close to the production confirmed her exit, saying, “Mitakshara has also been relieved of her duties. Her vision was incompatible with the team’s."

The source clarified that the departure was amicable, adding, “Mitakshara and the team of The Royals have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series Delhi Crime.”