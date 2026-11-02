Kareena Kapoor tells Karan Johar she is the number one female star in Bollywood; Saif Ali Khan's Uranus joke leaves her baffled on Koffee with Karan 9

Saif also had something to say about his appearance on the show. “I think I am slightly miscast on this show,” he admitted, adding to the light-hearted exchange.

Karan began by welcoming the couple to the final season. However, he soon noticed that Kareena looked rather relieved. When he asked her why, she replied, “Because, like, now we don't have to keep coming on Koffee with Karan.” The host was clearly not expecting that response and joked, “Thank you for showing your sensitivity to my last season.”

In the teaser shared by Karan on Monday, he wrote on Instagram, “She’s always been PHAT and his ‘gheenious’ moments have become the talk of the town...and I’m not complaining! Back on the couch after 16 years, they’re about to create a royal roar!”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are back on the Koffee with Karan couch, but don't expect them to get emotional about saying goodbye to the show. The couple will appear together on the ninth and final season of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, bringing plenty of laughs, cheeky remarks and some unexpected answers. In fact, Kareena seemed quite happy about the show wrapping up, while Saif had a rather amusing take on why he never quite belonged on the famous couch.

Kareena calls herself Bollywood's number one female star The couple's banter continued when Karan asked Kareena who she thought was the number one female star in Bollywood at present. The actor had no hesitation in naming herself. "The one sitting opposite you," she said. Saif couldn't resist teasing his wife about her answer. "You are allowed to praise other people," he told her. Kareena seemed amused by his suggestion and responded, “What do you mean?”

The conversation got even more funny when Karan asked Saif about the colour of his Uranus. Staying true to his sense of humour, Saif shot back, "After bleach or before." Kareena was left wondering where the conversation was headed and asked, “What is happening on the show?” as Karan was laughing out loud.

Saif and Kareena return to the couch after 16 years Beyond the jokes, the episode is also a rare joint appearance for the couple. Kareena has been on Koffee with Karan several times, sharing the couch with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Season 6 and Alia Bhatt in Season 8, among others. However, her appearances with Saif remain relatively rare.

The two first appeared together on the show in Season 3 in 2010, back when they were dating. They got married in 2012, making their return together after 16 years a special one. This time, they appear as a married couple, and their episode is also part of the show's final season.

Saif had also appeared in the previous season with his mother, Sharmila Tagore. Kareena made a special appearance through a video message for the episode, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband. "Saif is my entire being, my entire universe," she had said.