Koffee With Karan Season 9: When and where to watch the final season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show

It is the end of an era for Koffee With Karan. After 22 years, 8 seasons and 161 episodes of celebrity gossip, candid confessions and moments that have kept Bollywood fans talking, Karan Johar is bringing his popular chat show to a close. Season 9 will be the final one, with Salman Khan taking the famous couch for the opening episode. Koffee With Karan Season 9: Salman Khan to open the final season; when and where to watch Karan Johar’s last celebrity chat show.

Where to watch Koffee With Karan Season 9 The first episode will drop on October 14, 2026, at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar. The premiere will feature Salman Khan, who returns to the show after more than a decade. With this being the final season, fans can expect plenty of nostalgia alongside the usual mix of personal questions, celebrity stories and playful exchanges.

Salman Khan returns to the Koffee couch Salman Khan will kick off the final season with a solo appearance. The actor has been on the show before, including an appearance with his father, Salim Khan, in Season 4. He also featured in the 100th episode during Season 5, alongside his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

The new promos suggest that Salman and Karan will waste no time getting into their usual back-and-forth. In a teaser released on October 12, Salman makes his entrance on the familiar set and announces, “I am coming on Koffee With Karan.”

Karan reminds him that this is the show's final season, saying, "This is the finale season so this can go anywhere". Salman is quick with his response: "Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere)."

Another promo brings up a question that has followed Salman since one of his earlier appearances. Karan asks him, "Are you still a virgin?". Salman, clearly unimpressed by the question, replies, “Control bro.”