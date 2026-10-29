Pride and Prejudice trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden bring new life to Jane Austen’s classic romance in Netflix series

Olivia Colman brings a sense of urgency to Mrs Bennet, who is keen to find wealthy husbands for her five daughters. She delivers Jane Austen’s famous opening line, “It is a truth universally acknowledged”, with the enthusiasm of a mother who sees a rich bachelor as an opportunity to change her family’s fortunes. Rufus Sewell’s Mr Bennet, on the other hand, seems content to watch the household chaos unfold without getting too involved.

The trailer opens with Elizabeth and her elder sister, Jane (Freya Mavor), stretched out on the rooftop at Longbourn, talking about their futures. Elizabeth can picture only a few paths for herself: becoming a governess, staying single or marrying and raising a family. The conversation captures the uncertainty facing the Bennet sisters in a society where women have little control over their lives.

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy are set to return to the screen in Netflix’s new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The first full trailer offers a peek at the romance, family tensions and misunderstandings that have kept Jane Austen’s story alive for generations. The six-part series stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth and Jack Lowden as Darcy, alongside Olivia Colman , Rufus Sewell and Fiona Shaw. While the central love story remains unchanged, the trailer also turns attention to the pressures facing women of the time, when marriage could shape not just their romantic lives but their entire future.

Jack Lowden’s Mr Darcy is harder to read. The trailer also offers glimpses of his growing attraction to Elizabeth, from lingering looks at social gatherings to a moment when he sits beside her at the piano. Neither appears willing to acknowledge their feelings just yet, setting the stage for the misunderstandings, wounded pride and quiet longing that define their relationship.

The supporting cast gets its share of screen time, too. Jamie Demetriou plays the socially awkward Mr Collins, while Daryl McCormack’s Mr Bingley brings warmth and charm to the story. Louis Partridge appears as Mr Wickham, whose easy manner makes him instantly appealing. Fiona Shaw steps in as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, a formidable woman who expects things to go her way. Elizabeth’s sisters, Mary (Hopey Parish), Kitty (Hollie Avery) and Lydia (Rhea Norwood), also feature, offering glimpses of the lively, often chaotic family life that shapes the story.