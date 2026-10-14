Salman Khan opens up on health battles, multiple injuries and aneurysm affecting his appearance, talks about trolling on Koffee With Karan season 9

Salman Khan reveals how he stays fit at 61

When asked how he managed to look so fit at 61, Salman credited the discipline and lifestyle changes he had made over the years. He said, “A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added a lot of good things to my life and reduced every bad thing. For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that. My head was broken, some hernia stuff was there. My shoulder was messed up. And all this came from Sultan. Knee and back, and then trigeminal neuralgia, then the aneurysm. That is not any justification for how I was looking. I should not have let go for that time.”